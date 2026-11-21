Madurai Bench allows R Balakrishnan family CCTV viewing with restrictions
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has given R Balakrishnan's family permission to watch CCTV footage from four police stations after he was found dead inside a police station.
His wife, two relatives, and their lawyer can view the videos on November 23, but they are not allowed to record or share anything with the media.
CB-CID probes R Balakrishnan death
Balakrishnan was questioned by police about a suspected insurance fraud after his vehicle caught fire on November 3.
He was found hanging inside the station's toilet on November 14, 2026 and was declared dead at Government Rajaji Hospital; police say it was a suspected suicide, but his family points to injuries in the postmortem and suspects torture.
The investigation was transferred to CB-CID for a deeper investigation.