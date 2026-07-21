Madurai vendor Prema dies by suicide over ₹2L loan harassment
India
In Madurai, 41-year-old Prema, a vegetable vendor, died by suicide after being harassed by moneylenders when she couldn't keep up with loan repayments.
She'd borrowed ₹200,000 from four lenders back in 2021 and was paying it off until financial troubles hit.
The lenders reportedly used abusive language and threats, which pushed her over the edge.
Madurai police charge 4 accused
Before passing away at Government Rajaji Hospital on July 13, Prema named all four accused, Tirupathi, Selva Kalaiyarasi (36), Bhavavathi, and Angammal, in her dying declaration.
Acting on her husband's complaint, police have charged them under laws against harassment and charging exorbitant interest.
One accused has been arrested so far as the investigation continues.