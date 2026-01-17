Madurai's Jallikattu finale: Bulls, tamers, and big wins in Alanganallur
Madurai wrapped up its famous Jallikattu series on January 17, 2026 in Alanganallur, where 465 tamers faced off against 825 bulls.
The action-packed festival started in Avaniyapuram on January 15, 2026, moved to Palamedu, and finished with a huge crowd cheering at the grand finale.
How it all worked
Everything kicked off with online registrations—over 12,000 bulls and more than 5,300 tamers signed up across Madurai.
Bulls had to be at least three years old and tall enough to compete (120cm+), with vets checking each one for safety.
Prizes and why it matters
The stakes were high: the best tamer drove home a car, while the top bull earned its owner a tractor.
With big names like Chief Minister MK Stalin expected to witness the finals, it's clear Jallikattu isn't just sport—it's a proud piece of Tamil Nadu's culture that draws crowds and celebrates tradition every year.