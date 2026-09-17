Madurai's Meenakshi Temple holds Kumbabishekam after 17 years Thursday morning
Madurai's iconic Meenakshi Temple just hosted its long-awaited Kumbabishekam, a major Hindu ritual that generally happens around every 12 years, but this time, it returned after a 17-year break.
The ceremony kicked off early Thursday morning, with priests performing rituals across the temple's main sanctums to refresh its spiritual energy.
Madurai declares holiday, ₹40 cr
To make this event smooth and safe, Madurai declared a local holiday and rolled out big preparations: 6,500 police officers were on duty, medical teams were ready, and traffic was regulated.
Nearly ₹40 crore had been spent on the restoration and associated works.
Despite some behind-the-scenes disagreements about arrangements, officials made sure safety came first while letting temple traditions take center stage.