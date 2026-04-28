Mahalingapuram prefab factory crane collapse kills 5, injures 12 India Apr 28, 2026

A sudden crane collapse at a prefab factory in Mahalingapuram, Telangana, turned tragic on Monday.

As heavy rain and winds hit, 17 workers took shelter under a shed, only for the crane to come crashing down on it.

Five migrant workers lost their lives, while 12 others were left with minor injuries.