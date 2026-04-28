Mahalingapuram prefab factory crane collapse kills 5, injures 12
India
A sudden crane collapse at a prefab factory in Mahalingapuram, Telangana, turned tragic on Monday.
As heavy rain and winds hit, 17 workers took shelter under a shed, only for the crane to come crashing down on it.
Five migrant workers lost their lives, while 12 others were left with minor injuries.
Rescue teams clear debris, probe underway
Rescue teams rushed in to help those trapped and clear the debris.
Authorities are now investigating what led to the accident.
The workers who died were from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha, a sad reminder of how dangerous these jobs can be.