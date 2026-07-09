Maharashtra announces 7-member UCC committee led by Ranjana Desai
India
Maharashtra just announced a seven-member committee to draft the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the state.
The team is led by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai, who also worked on Uttarakhand's UCC draft.
Other members include retired judges, top government officials, a social activist, and an education expert, bringing together some serious experience.
Maharashtra to introduce UCC in Nagpur
The UCC is about having one set of civil laws for everyone in India. The goal? Equal rights and fair treatment for all citizens.
After this committee shares its recommendations, Maharashtra plans to introduce the new law during the winter session in Nagpur.