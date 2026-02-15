Maharashtra ATS busts major Islamic radicalization module in Yavatmal

No arrests yet, but lots of evidence was collected

ATS teams questioned 14 suspects in Yavatmal—no arrests yet, but lots of evidence was collected.

Officers seized swords from Ahilyanagar and grabbed documents, phones, electronics, and CCTV gear from Yavatmal.

Sources say seized electronic devices and documents are being examined for potential links to extremist networks or banned groups.

Officials note cooperation between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh ATS units as authorities dig deeper into extremist networks possibly operating across states.