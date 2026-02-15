Maharashtra ATS busts major Islamic radicalization module in Yavatmal
Early Sunday, Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) carried out coordinated raids at 21 places across Yavatmal and Ahilyanagar districts.
The focus: investigating suspected extremist activities and attempts to radicalize local youth, after getting specific intelligence tips.
Most of the action happened in Pusad and Umarkhed towns, as well as several sites in Ahilyanagar.
No arrests yet, but lots of evidence was collected
ATS teams questioned 14 suspects in Yavatmal—no arrests yet, but lots of evidence was collected.
Officers seized swords from Ahilyanagar and grabbed documents, phones, electronics, and CCTV gear from Yavatmal.
Sources say seized electronic devices and documents are being examined for potential links to extremist networks or banned groups.
Officials note cooperation between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh ATS units as authorities dig deeper into extremist networks possibly operating across states.