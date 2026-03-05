Maharashtra cabinet clears bill to regulate religious conversions
Maharashtra's cabinet just approved a draft law that makes religious conversion tougher.
Now, anyone wanting to convert will need to give a 60-day notice and get official permission first.
Conversions must also be registered within 25 days, or they won't count.
Plus, if close family members complain about illegal conversions, police will investigate.
Bill aims to address concerns around interfaith marriages
This bill targets forced or fake conversions and aims to address concerns around interfaith marriages—often called "love jihad."
Maharashtra has proposed such a law, joining states like UP and Gujarat. The proposed rules are stricter than most.
Supporters say it's about protecting people from coercion, but critics worry it could impact personal freedom and minority rights—especially since similar laws are being challenged in the Supreme Court right now.