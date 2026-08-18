Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis praises FDA crackdown at Mumbai event
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is giving a big thumbs up to the state Food and Drug Administration for cracking down on food safety violations.
At a recent business event in Mumbai, he praised the FDA's action amid reports of cockroaches, bad storage practices, and spoilt dairy products.
Devendra Fadnavis defends checks, touts economy
Fadnavis made it clear these tough checks are all about keeping people safe: "First and foremost, food adulteration or any violation of food safety standards endangers people's lives and well-being. Strict action was necessary, and that is exactly what is happening. I am very pleased with these measures, and this course of action will continue."
He also highlighted Maharashtra's booming economy, now ranked 20th globally, and mentioned talks with the US on tech and education partnerships.