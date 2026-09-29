Maharashtra CM Fadnavis announces ₹45,000cr drought package, ₹30,000cr to farmers

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis just announced a massive over ₹45,000-crore drought relief package as nearly three-quarters of the state's tehsils struggle with drought.

About ₹30,000 crore will go directly to farmers to cover crop losses, in three categories: ₹8,500 per hectare for rainfed areas, ₹17,000 per hectare for assured irrigated areas, and ₹22,500 per hectare for perennial crops.