Maharashtra CM Fadnavis announces ₹45,000cr drought package, ₹30,000cr to farmers
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis just announced a massive over ₹45,000-crore drought relief package as nearly three-quarters of the state's tehsils struggle with drought.
About ₹30,000 crore will go directly to farmers to cover crop losses, in three categories: ₹8,500 per hectare for rainfed areas, ₹17,000 per hectare for assured irrigated areas, and ₹22,500 per hectare for perennial crops.
Package funds fodder, waives exam fees
The package also sets aside funds for fodder and water management, and waives school and college examination fees.
Still, there's some political drama: BJP lawmakers want more regions included, but this push may have broken election rules since it happened without Election Commission approval.
With state finances stretched thin and Rohit Pawar claiming more crop losses expected this rabi season, Maharashtra might need extra help from the central government soon.