Maharashtra constable Sachin Mane arrested after wife Smita found dead
India
A police constable from Maharashtra, Sachin Mane, has been arrested after his wife, Smita, was found dead in a Sindhudurg forest.
Their young son reportedly told family that "Papa hit Mummy with a belt at night," pointing to possible domestic violence.
Smita's sister also shared that Sachin had been abusive toward her.
Police sent belt phone for forensics
Police have collected evidence, like the belt allegedly used and Smita's phone, and sent them for forensic tests. Her body is being examined to confirm the cause of death.
Interestingly, Sachin had first reported Smita missing on October 8 before his arrest.
He is set to appear in court today as the case brings attention to domestic violence, even within the police force itself.