Maharashtra Cyber Department exposes 500-plus deepfake accounts amid CJP protests
India
Maharashtra's Cyber Department just uncovered a major fake news operation linked to the ongoing nationwide protests over the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).
More than 500 social media accounts were caught spreading false stories using AI deepfakes and edited videos, all with the apparent objective of creating confusion, disturbing public order, and influencing public perception.
OSINT and forensics find doctored media
Legal action seeks platform content removal
Legal action is underway against these accounts, with the department seeking removal of harmful content through platforms.
The Cyber Department is urging everyone: double-check before you share anything online.
They are staying alert to keep digital spaces safe during big events.