Maharashtra drafts SOP to ease approvals after Circoloco Mumbai cancelation India Apr 27, 2026

Maharashtra is preparing a new SOP, or standard operating procedure, to make organizing concerts and festivals way simpler.

This move comes after the last-minute cancelation of Circoloco's Mumbai debut, which left a lot of fans disappointed.

Now, a 24-member team made up of government officials and event organizers is working on a one-stop approval system so future events don't get stuck in endless paperwork.