Maharashtra drafts SOP to ease approvals after Circoloco Mumbai cancelation
India
Maharashtra is preparing a new SOP, or standard operating procedure, to make organizing concerts and festivals way simpler.
This move comes after the last-minute cancelation of Circoloco's Mumbai debut, which left a lot of fans disappointed.
Now, a 24-member team made up of government officials and event organizers is working on a one-stop approval system so future events don't get stuck in endless paperwork.
Maharashtra to appoint agency for dashboard
The new SOP will match national guidelines and bring police, civic officials, and fire services together for faster permissions.
Plus, the state will start the process of appointing an external agency to set up a dashboard—no more running around for approvals.
The goal? To make Maharashtra more event-friendly.