Maharashtra drought: IAS and IPS officers donate a 1-day salary
Farmers in Maharashtra are struggling with a tough drought, and now senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers are stepping up.
They've decided to donate a day's salary this October to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
Their official letter makes it clear: they're serious about helping out during this crisis.
Maharashtra declares 305 drought affected areas
The state government has declared 305 areas as drought-affected and rolled out relief steps like waiving land revenue, pausing loan recoveries, and special concessions for existing electricity bills of agricultural pumps.
Member of the Legislative Assembly Shekhar Nikam is giving up his one month's basic salary, while Member of the Legislative Assembly Rohit Pawar wants direct cash transfers for farmers.
It's all hands on deck to get farmers the help they need right now.