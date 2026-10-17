Maharashtra drought: IAS and IPS officers donate a 1-day salary

The state government has declared 305 areas as drought-affected and rolled out relief steps like waiving land revenue, pausing loan recoveries, and special concessions for existing electricity bills of agricultural pumps.

Member of the Legislative Assembly Shekhar Nikam is giving up his one month's basic salary, while Member of the Legislative Assembly Rohit Pawar wants direct cash transfers for farmers.

It's all hands on deck to get farmers the help they need right now.