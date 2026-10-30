Maharashtra ends 8 month ban on school minority status grants
India
Maharashtra has just ended its eight-month ban on granting minority status to schools.
The pause was put in place after 75 institutions across the state got quick approvals following Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash in late January.
Now, the process is back, with a promise of more transparency and faster applications.
Maharashtra boosts aid to minority schools
Minority status gives schools perks like more autonomy and fewer admission quotas.
The state is also increasing financial aid to help more minority institutions (like Podar International and St. Xavier's) prioritize students from their respective minority communities, subject to applicable laws.
The goal: fairer access, smoother approvals, and better support for those who need it most.