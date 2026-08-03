How Thane City Police busted exam paper leak racket: Report
What's the story
The Thane City Police have busted a major exam paper leak racket in Maharashtra. The alleged mastermind, Bijendra Gupta, had planned to leak the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 question paper, The Indian Express reported exclusively. If successful, their next target was the State Eligibility Test (SET) for assistant professors. Gupta and his associates allegedly detailed their modus operandi to police officers during interrogation.
Arrest details
Arrested gang members from Haryana, Bihar
Three members of Gupta's gang were arrested just two days before the TET exam, which was to be held on June 28. The test was later postponed due to police action.
The police had received a tip-off about the paper being sold in Bhiwandi city and arrested three people from Haryana and Bihar with the actual paper on June 26.
Investigation progress
Former printing press employee promised SET paper
Gupta claimed that Sanjay Kumar Sharma, a former employee of the Agra-based printing press where the TET paper was leaked, had promised to get him the SET paper.
This information is being verified by authorities.
Sharma and two employees from the printing press were arrested on July 4. Their interrogation revealed more about how such gangs operate, both offline and online.
Smuggling tactics
Gupta's network in Maharashtra
Gupta allegedly used his network in Maharashtra to sell the leaked TET papers for ₹80,000 to ₹1.5 lakh.
The police discovered that the papers were smuggled out of Agra by junior employees.
An officer said, "Papers of one state are usually printed at a press in another state, mainly to maintain secrecy."
Exam rescheduling
SET exam postponed to September
The SET exam for assistant professors was initially scheduled for July 26 but has now been postponed to September.
An official from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) said the postponement was to prevent a clash with the Maharashtra State Public Commission (MPSC) exams and demands from candidates along the Pandharpur Wari pilgrimage route.