Maharashtra farmer Chand Shaikh mails ₹5,000 to CM Devendra Fadnavis
India
In a creative protest, Maharashtra farmer Chand Shaikh mailed ₹5,000, the same amount the state promised as drought relief, to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The government announced this interim aid for farmers ahead of Diwali, but Chand Shaikh feels it barely scratches the surface.
Over 85% Maharashtra talukas officially drought-hit
Over 85% of Maharashtra's talukas are now officially drought-hit.
Shaikh spent ₹25,000 growing soybeans on his small farm but earned only ₹3,900 from the harvest.
He even had to borrow money from a friend to send his protest.
His story highlights just how tough things are for farmers right now, and why more support is urgently needed.