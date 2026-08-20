Maharashtra FDA ends 'Safe food, safe Maharashtra' campaign, seizes ₹1.07cr
The Maharashtra FDA just wrapped up a massive "Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra" campaign, checking out food joints and shops across the state from July 14 to August 17, 2026.
They seized food products worth around ₹1.07 crore, mostly banned items and stuff stored in unhygienic conditions.
The inspections targeted milk and dairy products, prohibited food items and food establishments to help keep what's on your plate safer.
Campaign yields 7 FIRs, 10 arrests
Out of 65 places checked, most were slapped with improvement notices or even had their licenses suspended for issues like expired food color and other hygiene violations.
In Mumbai alone, Otters Club was found with a product labeled "Regular Paneer" that the FDA identified as analog paneer; Daily Fresh Bakers & Cakes was prepping food right on the floor with expired colors; Raj Oil Trading had rat-damaged oil packets lying around.
Nashik saw the biggest haul (₹88.36 lakh worth seized), and across Maharashtra there were seven FIRs filed, 10 arrests made, and three spots sealed off for serious violations.