Maharashtra FDA ends 'Safe food, safe Maharashtra' campaign, seizes ₹1.07cr

Out of 65 places checked, most were slapped with improvement notices or even had their licenses suspended for issues like expired food color and other hygiene violations.

In Mumbai alone, Otters Club was found with a product labeled "Regular Paneer" that the FDA identified as analog paneer; Daily Fresh Bakers & Cakes was prepping food right on the floor with expired colors; Raj Oil Trading had rat-damaged oil packets lying around.

Nashik saw the biggest haul (₹88.36 lakh worth seized), and across Maharashtra there were seven FIRs filed, 10 arrests made, and three spots sealed off for serious violations.