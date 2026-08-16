Maharashtra FDA finds expired Parle Agro drinks worth ₹99,970
India
The Maharashtra FDA, led by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, just raided a warehouse linked to Parle Agro for storing expired drinks like Frooti and Appy Fizz, worth nearly ₹99,970.
The raid is part of a bigger push to keep food and drinks safe across Maharashtra.
Maharashtra FDA suspends Chembur warehouse license
After finding the expired stock on August 13 in Chembur, the FDA suspended the warehouse's license and stopped all operations there.
Two delivery vehicles were also detained.
This crackdown was not just about one company: statewide inspections led to more license suspensions, arrests, and even the seizure of dairy products and banned items like gutkha.