Maharashtra FDA launches strict dairy safety crackdown, says Tukaram Mundhe
Maharashtra just rolled out a major crackdown on milk adulteration and food safety issues.
Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) now has strict rules for everyone in the dairy chain, from collection points to shops.
If you break the rules, you could face anything from fines to criminal charges, as FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe made clear.
Maharashtra FDA mandates labeling and inspections
Recent checks found some pretty serious problems: think synthetic milk made with harmful chemicals, watered-down batches, and dirty handling.
To fix this, new rules require clear labeling, cold storage, proper records, and health checks for workers.
With festival season coming up (hello Diwali sweets!), expect extra inspections on things like ghee and paneer.
The FDA also wants you to buy only labeled products and report anything suspicious through the FSSAI portal.