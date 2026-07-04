Maharashtra FDA launches strict dairy safety crackdown, says Tukaram Mundhe

Maharashtra FDA mandates labeling and inspections

Recent checks found some pretty serious problems: think synthetic milk made with harmful chemicals, watered-down batches, and dirty handling.

To fix this, new rules require clear labeling, cold storage, proper records, and health checks for workers.

With festival season coming up (hello Diwali sweets!), expect extra inspections on things like ghee and paneer.

The FDA also wants you to buy only labeled products and report anything suspicious through the FSSAI portal.