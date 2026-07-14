Maharashtra FDA led by Tukaram Mundhe uncovers synthetic milk production
Maharashtra's FDA, led by IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, is taking milk safety seriously with a major operation across the state.
Since May 25, inspectors have been checking everything from dairies to retailers and have uncovered synthetic milk production and widespread food safety violations.
Videos even showed businesses dumping milk to dodge inspections, something Mundhe warns puts public health at risk, especially for kids and seniors.
FDA raided over 900 gutkha sellers
One business had its license suspended for hygiene issues, including Mumbai's iconic K Rustom & Co ice cream parlor.
The FDA isn't just focusing on milk; it has also carried out over 900 raids on gutkha sellers.
While some leaders suggest easing up so businesses can catch up with regulations, the FDA is sticking firmly to food safety standards to keep things safe for everyone.