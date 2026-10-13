Maharashtra FDA revokes licenses of Brijwasi and Zepto over hygiene

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revoked the licenses of Brijwasi in Malad West and a Zepto warehouse in Bhandup after finding hygiene deficiencies.

This move comes as part of a pre-festive crackdown, with officials stepping up checks to keep food safe for everyone.

The crackdown, led by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, also included inspections across Mumbai, Raigad, and Pune.