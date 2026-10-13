Maharashtra FDA revokes licenses of Brijwasi and Zepto over hygiene
India
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revoked the licenses of Brijwasi in Malad West and a Zepto warehouse in Bhandup after finding hygiene deficiencies.
This move comes as part of a pre-festive crackdown, with officials stepping up checks to keep food safe for everyone.
The crackdown, led by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, also included inspections across Mumbai, Raigad, and Pune.
Maharashtra FDA steps up festival inspections
With festivals around the corner, the FDA is doubling down on food safety, looking out for things like dirty kitchens, fake or unsafe ingredients, unlicensed eateries, and even banned gutkha sales.
Their message is clear: all food businesses need to stick to strict hygiene rules to protect public health during this busy season.