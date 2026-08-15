Maharashtra FDA suspends 12 Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto warehouses
India
Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just suspended permits for 12 warehouses run by big names like Blinkit (Eternal), Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto.
After checking out 86 facilities this week, officials found some pretty gross stuff: think cockroaches, rodent droppings, and spoiled veggies.
Maharashtra FDA issues 60 improvement notices
The 86 establishments got hit with 60 improvement notices for issues like rusted racks and delivery staff were entering storage areas in street footwear.
This crackdown follows the recent closure of four Domino's outlets over similar problems.
The FDA chief summed it up: "We will not tolerate any playing with public health."