The FDA has ordered stock damaged by rats, torn and leaking edible oil packets, and food items stored on the floor within 72 hours, and tobacco products must be removed immediately.

The sale and distribution of the concerned batch have been prohibited until the test results are received.

BigBasket now has 15 days to explain itself before the FDA decides whether it can keep its license.

Another inspection will happen in about two weeks to see whether things have improved, because keeping food safe and clean is non-negotiable.