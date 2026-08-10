Maharashtra FDA suspends Blinkit Malad food license over cockroach infestation
India
The Maharashtra FDA has suspended the food license of Blinkit's Malad, Mumbai, warehouse after an inspection found some pretty big hygiene problems (think cockroach infestations where fruits and veggies are kept).
The facility cannot operate until further notice.
Tukaram Mundhe's crackdown finds expired food
Inspectors also found expired and tampered food packages in cold storage, poor waste management, and workers without proper health checks.
This crackdown is part of a larger push by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to make sure all food businesses in Maharashtra keep things safe and clean for everyone.