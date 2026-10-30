Maharashtra FDA tightens disposal rules after 5cr unsafe food discovery
India
Maharashtra's FDA just got serious about expired and damaged food, tightening disposal rules after finding ₹5 crore worth of unsafe products.
The goal? Stop shady repackaging and keep risky snacks off your plate.
Maharashtra leads India with stricter rules
Maharashtra is leading the way as India's first state to roll out these stricter rules.
FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said, "Recycling such products in the food market cycle affects consumers the most, and we are planning to curb such activities."