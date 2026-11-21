Maharashtra FDA warns influencers over supplement claims, ₹10L fine possible
Maharashtra's FDA is cracking down on social media influencers who make false health claims about protein powders and supplements.
If you say these products can cure or prevent diseases without proof, you could face a fine of up to ₹10 lakh.
Maharashtra FDA seizes ₹1.39Cr stock
Gyms, pharmacies, and e-commerce platforms now need a food license or registration to sell these products.
The FDA recently seized stock worth ₹1,38,95,852 during inspections and says it will step up checks, especially on sports nutrition and weight-loss products.
As FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe put it, using fake doctor endorsements or photographs of physicians in ads is strictly off-limits, and breaking the rules could mean losing your license or facing legal trouble.