Gyms, pharmacies, and e-commerce platforms now need a food license or registration to sell these products.

The FDA recently seized stock worth ₹1,38,95,852 during inspections and says it will step up checks, especially on sports nutrition and weight-loss products.

As FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe put it, using fake doctor endorsements or photographs of physicians in ads is strictly off-limits, and breaking the rules could mean losing your license or facing legal trouble.