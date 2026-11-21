Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration suspends 2 Pune dark stores
Two Pune dark stores supplying Amazon and BigBasket just got their licenses suspended by Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Officials found expired food products like laddoos and bread, plus fungus and overall unsanitary conditions at the Sinhagad Road locations.
Inspectors flag pest control lapses
Inspectors also flagged poor pest control, improper food storage, and a lack of records related to staff hygiene and sanitation.
These stores handle online grocery orders, so keeping things clean is a big deal for customer safety.
The FDA says food businesses, including hotels, need to follow strict rules or risk losing their licenses in the future.