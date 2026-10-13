Maharashtra forms 5 member MPSC probe, names Tukaram Mundhe secretary

The new committee is led by former judge Dilip Bhosale and includes officials from police and administration.

The government has also agreed to recruit 70,000 posts over three years and increase seats for Group C exams, big wins for protesting students.

Meanwhile, MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar has gone on leave until the investigation wraps up.

Supporters like NCP MLA Rohit Pawar are hopeful this move will finally bring some real transparency to the exam process.