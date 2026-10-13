Maharashtra forms 5 member MPSC probe, names Tukaram Mundhe secretary
After days of protests by exam aspirants, the Maharashtra government has formed a five-member committee to dig into alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams.
Senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe will serve as secretary of the panel, which will also review actions of both current and former MPSC leaders.
Dilip Bhosale to head MPSC panel
The new committee is led by former judge Dilip Bhosale and includes officials from police and administration.
The government has also agreed to recruit 70,000 posts over three years and increase seats for Group C exams, big wins for protesting students.
Meanwhile, MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar has gone on leave until the investigation wraps up.
Supporters like NCP MLA Rohit Pawar are hopeful this move will finally bring some real transparency to the exam process.