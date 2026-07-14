Maharashtra forms 6-member panel after Moshi landfill collapse kills 9
After the Moshi landfill collapse on July 8 (which sadly claimed nine lives), the Maharashtra government has formed a six-member expert committee to dig into what went wrong.
Led by Pune Divisional Commissioner Sheetal Teli-Ugale, the team aims to uncover both immediate and deeper causes behind the disaster.
Panel to probe technical safety issues
The panel will look at technical and safety issues, check if proper standards were followed for waste storage and slope stability, and review any previous warnings or alerts that might have been missed.
With experts from IIT Bombay, MPCB, and PCMC on board, they'll access all project records and recommend who should be held responsible, plus suggest ways to prevent such incidents in the future.
Preliminary findings are expected within a month; a full report should follow in two months.