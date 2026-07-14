Maharashtra forms 6-member panel after Moshi landfill collapse kills 9

The panel will look at technical and safety issues, check if proper standards were followed for waste storage and slope stability, and review any previous warnings or alerts that might have been missed.

With experts from IIT Bombay, MPCB, and PCMC on board, they'll access all project records and recommend who should be held responsible, plus suggest ways to prevent such incidents in the future.

Preliminary findings are expected within a month; a full report should follow in two months.