Maharashtra government will consider Maratha reservation only if constitutionally valid
The Maharashtra government says it's willing to look at Maratha reservation demands, but only if they're constitutionally valid and legally viable.
This follows activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike, where he's asking for Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas so they can get OBC benefits in education and jobs.
He's set a deadline of September 12 for the government to act.
Manoj Jarange threatens Mumbai demonstrations
Jarange isn't backing down: he's threatened demonstrations in Mumbai if his demands aren't met.
He also claimed that 58 lakh records were found of the Kunbi genealogical link of Marathas and that the government was trying to slash this figure.
Along with reservations, he wants withdrawal of all police cases registered against quota protesters across Maharashtra and support for families of those who died during earlier agitations.