Man dies by suicide after woman slaps him in public
What's the story
A man in Maharashtra's Beed district allegedly died by suicide after a woman slapped him in public. The incident took place on May 13 in Moha village, Parli Vaijnath tehsil, according to a report by PTI. The man, identified as Chandrahar Rajebhau Shinde, was found hanging in the Mungalyachamala area on the outskirts of Karewadi village on May 15.
Emotional distress
Woman who slapped man booked
According to a police official who was cited, the slapping incident had left Shinde emotionally disturbed. Before taking the drastic step, he reportedly called his father to say it was his last call. The woman who slapped him has been booked, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact chain of events leading up to Shinde's death.
Ongoing investigation
Investigation underway
The police are said to now record statements from witnesses to the slapping incident, as well as Shinde's family members. The investigation aims to piece together the events that led to this tragic incident. The Sirsala police station official confirmed that "Further probe is underway to find out the exact chain of events."
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).