Man dies by suicide after woman slaps him in public

A man in Maharashtra 's Beed district allegedly died by suicide after a woman slapped him in public. The incident took place on May 13 in Moha village, Parli Vaijnath tehsil, according to a report by PTI. The man, identified as Chandrahar Rajebhau Shinde, was found hanging in the Mungalyachamala area on the outskirts of Karewadi village on May 15.

Emotional distress Woman who slapped man booked According to a police official who was cited, the slapping incident had left Shinde emotionally disturbed. Before taking the drastic step, he reportedly called his father to say it was his last call. The woman who slapped him has been booked, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact chain of events leading up to Shinde's death.

Ongoing investigation Investigation underway The police are said to now record statements from witnesses to the slapping incident, as well as Shinde's family members. The investigation aims to piece together the events that led to this tragic incident. The Sirsala police station official confirmed that "Further probe is underway to find out the exact chain of events."

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