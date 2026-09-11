Maharashtra mandates QR codes for doctors by Oct 31 2026
Maharashtra is rolling out mandatory QR codes for all registered doctors by October 31, 2026.
This "Know Your Doctor" move is meant to help you spot legit medical professionals and steer clear of fakes.
Scan the code at any clinic, and you'll see the doctor's credentials right away.
If clinics skip this rule, they could face fines or even police action.
Acrylic QR plate shows registration details
The QR code will sit on an acrylic plate in every clinic and hospital, showing details like the doctor's name, qualifications, registration board, and whether their license is still valid.
Updates happen automatically when licenses are renewed every five years.
Despite a push last year, only about 20,000 out of Maharashtra's 1.43 lakh doctors have signed up so far, so MMC is making it official now.
The state's also leading the way nationwide; similar rules already exist for ayurvedic and homeopathic practitioners.