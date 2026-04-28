Maharashtra pauses autorickshaw drivers' Marathi test, sets August 15 review
Maharashtra has hit pause on its much-debated Marathi language test for autorickshaw drivers, which was supposed to kick off May 1. Now, the next review is set for August 15. to take the test, after the government listened to concerns from unions.
Instead of strict enforcement, the focus will be on workshops and support to help drivers pick up basic Marathi, with unions and NGOs could assist in training.
This shift from punishment to learning even led to a planned strike being called off.
Maharashtra auto drivers must know Marathi
Even with the new approach, knowing basic Marathi is still required for auto drivers so they can chat with passengers easily.
Unions are relieved about the extra time but remain worried about permit issues and challenges faced by drivers who haven't had much formal education.