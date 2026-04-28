Maharashtra pauses autorickshaw drivers' Marathi test, sets August 15 review India Apr 28, 2026

Maharashtra has hit pause on its much-debated Marathi language test for autorickshaw drivers, which was supposed to kick off May 1. Now, the next review is set for August 15. to take the test, after the government listened to concerns from unions.

Instead of strict enforcement, the focus will be on workshops and support to help drivers pick up basic Marathi, with unions and NGOs could assist in training.

This shift from punishment to learning even led to a planned strike being called off.