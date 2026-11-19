Maharashtra pauses hiring of 282 ex-Agniveers for coastal security force
Maharashtra has hit pause on recruiting 282 ex-Agniveers for its coastal security force, right after the Center extended the Agnipath scheme by two years.
Agniveers from Maharashtra were expecting to start state jobs this month, so this delay has left them frustrated and questioning if Maharashtra will actually deliver on its promised 10% job reservation.
Agniveers demand clarity before Mumbai protest
With their future uncertain, a group of Agniveers from Maharashtra is gearing up to protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on December 4.
They're asking for real clarity and commitment from the state about job opportunities.
Meanwhile, the government says it's still working things out and waiting on a candidate list from the Center.