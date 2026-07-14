Maharashtra pauses Ladki Bahin payments as CAG flags ₹3,541cr overspend
Just ahead of Raksha Bandhan, thousands of women in Maharashtra have stopped receiving their ₹1,500 monthly support from the Ladki Bahin scheme.
The government says payments are paused for e-KYC checks to filter out ineligible recipients.
At the same time, a CAG report has flagged that ₹3,541 crore was spent over budget, raising questions about how the scheme is being managed.
Maruti Nagar women report payment delays
In places like Akola's Maruti Nagar slum, some women like Sangeeta Gedam still get their payments but wonder why the promised hike to ₹2,100 hasn't happened.
Others, like Poonam Kauskar, haven't seen any money for three months, even after doing all the paperwork.
"The bank sends me to the department, and the department sends me back," Kauskar shared.
For many families who rely on this help for basics like gas and school fees, these delays are hitting especially hard right now.