Maharashtra recommends Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav posthumously for Padma Vibhushan
Maharashtra has officially recommended legendary wrestler Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav for the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor, more than four decades after his passing.
The move was announced in the Bombay High Court last week, with the state promising to submit a fresh nomination for the 2027 Padma Awards by July 31.
Jadhav family PIL prompts court hearing
Jadhav made history as India's first individual Olympic medalist with his wrestling bronze in Helsinki in 1952.
Though he received an Arjuna Award posthumously in 2001, his family, especially his son, has been pushing hard for more recognition through their foundation.
Their efforts led to a public interest litigation, which got the court to acknowledge Maharashtra's proposal and set another hearing for June 30.