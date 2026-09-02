Maharashtra requires healthy food at government workplaces against lifestyle diseases
Maharashtra just rolled out a new rule: all government offices, canteens, and institutions now have to serve healthier food.
Ultra-processed foods and items containing excessive amounts of sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats are being gradually reduced.
This is part of the state's push to fight rising diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, so employees can eat better at work.
Government menus include low-oil low-sugar options
The updated menu follows national nutrition guidelines and features low-oil, low-sugar choices like millet khichdi, sprouts curry, vegetable pulao, boiled eggs, and seasonal fruits.
Drinks get an upgrade too, think buttermilk, solkadhi, coconut water, and unsweetened herbal tea.
Plus, catering contracts will now include these healthy options and show nutritional info.
Maharashtra hopes for workplace dietary awareness
With more people facing lifestyle diseases from unhealthy diets and desk jobs, Maharashtra hopes this move helps staff make smarter food choices and sparks a bit more health awareness across workplaces.