Maharashtra requires Marathi test for non-Marathi drivers by August 16

Bike taxis need 15-year Maharashtra residency

Starting August 1, bike taxi operators will need to prove they've lived in Maharashtra for at least 15 years to get commercial badges.

New rules also include a ₹5 daily welfare fee per vehicle and a 2% fare levy.

Plus, the state is nudging companies like Ola and Uber toward electric bikes instead of gasoline ones, hoping for greener city commutes ahead.