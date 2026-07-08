Maharashtra requires Marathi test for non-Marathi drivers by August 16
India
Maharashtra's government now requires all non-Marathi taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers to pass a functional Marathi language test by August 16, or risk losing their licenses.
To make things easier, 450 teachers have been brought in to help drivers get comfortable with the language.
The goal? Smoother rides for everyone and a little boost for local culture.
Bike taxis need 15-year Maharashtra residency
Starting August 1, bike taxi operators will need to prove they've lived in Maharashtra for at least 15 years to get commercial badges.
New rules also include a ₹5 daily welfare fee per vehicle and a 2% fare levy.
Plus, the state is nudging companies like Ola and Uber toward electric bikes instead of gasoline ones, hoping for greener city commutes ahead.