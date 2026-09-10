Maharashtra rolls out new safety welfare policy for cab aggregators

Maharashtra is rolling out a new cab aggregator policy for services like Uber and Ola, giving them three months to get on board.

The big goals? Better passenger safety and welfare benefits for drivers, who, once verified and found eligible, can be enrolled with the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb Maharashtra Auto Rickshaw and Taxi Driver-Owner Welfare Board.

Cab companies also have to share verified driver details, including proof of where they live, with the transport department.