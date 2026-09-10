Maharashtra rolls out new safety welfare policy for cab aggregators
Maharashtra is rolling out a new cab aggregator policy for services like Uber and Ola, giving them three months to get on board.
The big goals? Better passenger safety and welfare benefits for drivers, who, once verified and found eligible, can be enrolled with the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb Maharashtra Auto Rickshaw and Taxi Driver-Owner Welfare Board.
Cab companies also have to share verified driver details, including proof of where they live, with the transport department.
Marathi requirement for drivers criticized
One rule is getting extra attention: drivers must know Marathi.
This blew up after actor Sanjay Dutt joked about not learning the language during his time in jail, with Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik laughing along.
Some critics, like BJP MLA Narendra Mehta, called out what they see as stricter standards for drivers compared to celebs.
The government says drivers are expected to have practical knowledge of Marathi, and that the rule applies to drivers.