Maharashtra rolls out strict water rules amid El Nino shortage
India
Maharashtra is dealing with a tough water shortage this year, thanks to weak monsoon rains and the El Nino effect.
To save every drop, the government's rolling out strict rules: think fines of ₹5,000 in Nagpur for wasting water, FIRs for illegal connections, and a city-wide Thursday water cut in Pune.
Pune starts weekly water cuts
Starting October 15, Pune will have weekly water cuts and non-essential uses like car washes are being paused.
The Jayakwadi Dam is losing massive amounts of water daily just to evaporation.
In Nagpur, recycled water from sewage treatment plants will be used for watering parks and construction activities.
Basically: use water wisely. It matters now more than ever.