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Home / News / India News / Maharashtra Lokayukta members to get ₹1.32cr luxury cars amid drought
Maharashtra Lokayukta members to get ₹1.32cr luxury cars amid drought
The budget comes to ₹33 lakh per vehicle

Maharashtra Lokayukta members to get ₹1.32cr luxury cars amid drought

By Snehil Singh
Sep 29, 2026
03:06 pm
What's the story

The Maharashtra government's General Administration Department (GAD) has approved ₹1.32 crore for the purchase of luxury vehicles for four members of the Lokayukta office, according to a report by NDTV. The budget, which comes to ₹33 lakh per vehicle, is specifically meant for the Innova-Hycross (ZX-7S) model. This decision comes amid a severe drought in Maharashtra, where 265 out of 358 talukas have been officially declared drought-hit due to insufficient rainfall.

Panel composition

Who are the Lokayukta panel members

The luxury vehicles are meant for the newly sworn-in members of the Lokayukta panel.

The panel is headed by former Justice Sunil Shukre and includes judicial members such as former Justices Surendra Tawde and Suvarna Kevale.

Non-judicial members include former Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla and retired IAS officer Om Prakash Gupta.

Austerity contrast

Luxury car purchase goes against minister's recent austerity measures

The decision to buy luxury cars has drawn criticism as it goes against recent calls for austerity by state ministers.

Minister Uday Samant had recently ordered officials to stop accepting formal felicitations with honors/garlands and discontinue serving dry fruits like cashews, almonds, and pistachios at official meetings.

He also directed that only simple meals be served during district planning meetings.

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Financial appeal

Minister appeals to farmers to cut down on expenses

Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has also appealed to farmers to cut down on expenses during these tough times.

The GAD had announced a revised review of vehicles for the Lokayukta office on September 4, soon after the new members were sworn in.

Administrative approval for the vehicle purchase was given on the same day, with a Government Resolution (GR) recently sanctioning funds for it.

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