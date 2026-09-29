Maharashtra Lokayukta members to get ₹1.32cr luxury cars amid drought
What's the story
The Maharashtra government's General Administration Department (GAD) has approved ₹1.32 crore for the purchase of luxury vehicles for four members of the Lokayukta office, according to a report by NDTV. The budget, which comes to ₹33 lakh per vehicle, is specifically meant for the Innova-Hycross (ZX-7S) model. This decision comes amid a severe drought in Maharashtra, where 265 out of 358 talukas have been officially declared drought-hit due to insufficient rainfall.
Panel composition
Who are the Lokayukta panel members
The luxury vehicles are meant for the newly sworn-in members of the Lokayukta panel.
The panel is headed by former Justice Sunil Shukre and includes judicial members such as former Justices Surendra Tawde and Suvarna Kevale.
Non-judicial members include former Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla and retired IAS officer Om Prakash Gupta.
Austerity contrast
Luxury car purchase goes against minister's recent austerity measures
The decision to buy luxury cars has drawn criticism as it goes against recent calls for austerity by state ministers.
Minister Uday Samant had recently ordered officials to stop accepting formal felicitations with honors/garlands and discontinue serving dry fruits like cashews, almonds, and pistachios at official meetings.
He also directed that only simple meals be served during district planning meetings.
Financial appeal
Minister appeals to farmers to cut down on expenses
Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has also appealed to farmers to cut down on expenses during these tough times.
The GAD had announced a revised review of vehicles for the Lokayukta office on September 4, soon after the new members were sworn in.
Administrative approval for the vehicle purchase was given on the same day, with a Government Resolution (GR) recently sanctioning funds for it.