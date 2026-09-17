Maharashtra scrutinizes retailers over 2,800% markups on basic medical devices
India
Maharashtra is taking a hard look at retailers after reports showed some basic medical devices, like syringes and IV sets, were being sold at prices up to 2,800% higher than what they cost.
Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule called this out as a "blunder" that hurts patients and lets profiteering go unchecked.
Maharashtra survey finds extreme markups
A state survey found examples like a ₹6 syringe being sold for ₹57, an IV set bought for just over ₹11 marked up to ₹325, and even a nebulizer mask going from ₹45 to an eye-watering ₹652.
FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe called these markups "irrational" and wants national authorities involved so this kind of profiteering does not keep happening.