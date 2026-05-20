Maharashtra seeks to raise OBC creamy layer cap to 15L India May 20, 2026

Big update for Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations in Maharashtra: The government wants to bump up the creamy layer income cap from ₹8 lakh to ₹15 lakh a year.

If this goes through, more people, earning up to ₹1.25 lakh per month, could qualify for reserved seats in education and jobs.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule shared the news after growing demands from the OBC community.