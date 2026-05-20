Maharashtra seeks to raise OBC creamy layer cap to 15L
Big update for Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations in Maharashtra: The government wants to bump up the creamy layer income cap from ₹8 lakh to ₹15 lakh a year.
If this goes through, more people, earning up to ₹1.25 lakh per month, could qualify for reserved seats in education and jobs.
Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule shared the news after growing demands from the OBC community.
Maharashtra weighs 43-caste additions, reservation review
Bawankule is set to discuss this proposal with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis soon.
Plus, there's a push to add 43 new castes to the Central OBC list, aiming for broader representation.
The government is also reviewing whether candidates who use reservation can compete for open-category jobs, since reservations now cover 72% of state positions — raising questions about fairness and Supreme Court orders.