Maharashtra siblings Varda Timande donate ₹3,575 for drought relief
India
Two young siblings from Maharashtra, Varda Timande and her brother, decided to use their piggy bank savings, 3,575 rupees, to help farmers struggling with drought instead of spending it on themselves.
They donated the money to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, and their thoughtful act caught the eye of Devendra Fadnavis, who invited them over and shared their story online.
Devendra Fadnavis praises children's donation
Fadnavis called their donation a "big help from tiny hands," highlighting how much farmers are suffering due to crop failures and water shortages.
People across social media have praised the kids for their kindness and the values they've learned at home.