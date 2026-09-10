Maharashtra starts sugar crushing October 15, 2026 after 40% August 2026 surge
Maharashtra is starting its sugar-crushing season on October 15, 2026, earlier than the November 1-15, 2026 start sought by industry leaders.
The state made this move after sugar prices jumped 40% in August 2026, raising fears of shortages.
This early start also lines up with the central government's push for more production and its recent call to import extra sugar to steady the market.
Sugar industry opposes October 15, 2026 start
Sugar industry groups aren't thrilled about the change, saying it could hurt both farmers and factories if cane isn't fully mature.
They suggested starting between November 1 and 15 for better yields, but the government is prioritizing quick supply fixes over long-term output.
Even so, Maharashtra expects slightly less sugar this season: 96.45 lakh metric tons compared to last season (2025-26) — 99.20 lakh metric tons.