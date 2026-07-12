Maharashtra TET leak affects over 600,000 after Agra press smuggling

Police arrest 7, Bijendra Gupta accused

Police uncovered the scam after a tipoff led to a raid confirming the leaked papers were real.

Seven people, including press workers, have been arrested. The main accused is Bijendra Gupta, a former coaching teacher who built contacts across states to leak exam papers.

All four sets of the test were compromised, with helpers paid ₹8,000 each and promised land plots.

Now, Maharashtra's exam security protocols are under urgent review.