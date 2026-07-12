Maharashtra TET leak affects over 600,000 after Agra press smuggling
India
The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test this year was rocked by a major paper leak, impacting over 600,000 hopefuls.
The papers were printed at a secret press in Agra and smuggled out by an employee who hid them under shoe insoles.
Security checks only looked at clothing, so the trick worked.
Police arrest 7, Bijendra Gupta accused
Police uncovered the scam after a tipoff led to a raid confirming the leaked papers were real.
Seven people, including press workers, have been arrested. The main accused is Bijendra Gupta, a former coaching teacher who built contacts across states to leak exam papers.
All four sets of the test were compromised, with helpers paid ₹8,000 each and promised land plots.
Now, Maharashtra's exam security protocols are under urgent review.