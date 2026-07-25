Maharashtra TET paper leak case: Mastermind arrested from Bihar
What's the story
Bijendra Gupta, the alleged mastermind behind the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak, has been arrested by the Maharashtra Police in Bihar. Gupta had been on the run for months, evading arrest despite multiple raids by authorities across Bihar. His arrest comes after several others were detained in connection with the case, including his wife Suman Gupta, who was also arrested from Bihar earlier.
Investigation details
Gupta's role in nationwide examination paper leak syndicate
According to India Today, investigators believe Gupta played a key role in multiple examination paper leak cases across India.
His involvement came to light after an India Today sting operation in 2024, which revealed how organized networks exploited loopholes in the National Testing Agency's (NTA) system.
The Maharashtra Police are now expected to take him on transit remand for further questioning and probe his connections with other paper leak rackets across the country.
Arrest updates
Gupta's wife also arrested for her alleged involvement
Among those arrested earlier was Gupta's wife, Suman Gupta, who was taken into custody from Bihar.
Investigators alleged that she was aware of the paper leak racket and that several financial transactions linked to the syndicate were carried out in her presence.
Police are also probing whether assets, including properties in Delhi and Patna, were purchased using proceeds generated from the alleged paper leak network.
Further arrests
SIT arrests more suspects
On July 3, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested three more accused, Kapil Dahiya, Mithun Singh, and Sonu Singh.
Dahiya allegedly traveled to Mumbai to sell leaked TET question papers while Singh distributed them in Pune.
Sonu prepared forged identity documents for Gupta and helped run the syndicate.
The probe began after police arrested three suspects, Akash Kumar, Rajiv Kumar, and Dheeraj Singh, while they were trying to sell leaked TET question papers in Thane's Kongaon area before the examination.