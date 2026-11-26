Maharashtra to give 100,000 rickshaws to drought affected farmers
Maharashtra just rolled out a big support move for struggling farmers: 100,000 passenger autorickshaws will be handed out between 2027 and 2031 under the Anathancha Nath Drought-Affected Farmers Rickshaw Samman Yojana.
Announced by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, the scheme is all about giving small and marginal farmers a way to earn beyond their fields.
Maharashtra to roll out 20,000 rickshaws
Starting off, 20,000 rickshaws will be distributed in the first year across 310 drought-affected talukas.
The goal is to help farming families become more financially stable and independent by promoting self-employment.
It's Maharashtra's way of backing its rural communities with both immediate relief and a shot at long-term resilience.