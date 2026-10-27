Maharashtra to repeal Gramdan Act, fold 21 villages into panchayats

Maharashtra is planning to repeal the Gramdan Act of 1964, which could see 21 villages' gramdan mandals scrapped and the villages folded into the regular panchayati raj system, with land restored to original owners or legal heirs based on historical revenue records and land allotted to landless people or community groups regularized under Occupant Class-II.

The government says this will help bring these villages into the regular panchayati raj system and fix some administrative headaches tied to the old law.